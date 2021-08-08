Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 164.1% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4,588.9% during the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $59,000.

BATS:VLUE opened at $105.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.98. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40.

