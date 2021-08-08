Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Charter Communications news, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total value of $697,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,907 shares in the company, valued at $6,212,187.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total value of $5,548,874.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,777 shares of company stock worth $23,711,384. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. HSBC boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $792.62.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $770.09 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $572.46 and a 1-year high of $777.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.80, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $714.24.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 20 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

