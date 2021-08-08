Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Makes New $322,000 Investment in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $380,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 487.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 74,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 62,193 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,411,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 15.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $21.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.69. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The company has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 114.84.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $341.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.22 million. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.44.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 89,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $2,064,384.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,141,632. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $13,194,075.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,070,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,084,525.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,048,309 shares of company stock worth $186,054,334. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

