Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,914 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $65.46 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $50.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.