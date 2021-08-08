Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Reduces Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,768 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MetLife by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,261,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,967,251,000 after buying an additional 1,052,030 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in MetLife by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,559,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,587,189,000 after buying an additional 4,515,838 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,679,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,945,000 after buying an additional 301,013 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in MetLife by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,383,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,976,000 after buying an additional 2,276,706 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of MetLife by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,249,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,088,000 after purchasing an additional 438,756 shares during the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $710,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,784,172.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MET. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday. boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.92.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $60.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.42. The firm has a market cap of $53.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.30. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $67.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $18.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

