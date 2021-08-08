Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 980 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 32.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton in the first quarter worth about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Eaton by 110.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Eaton in the second quarter worth about $34,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Eaton in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Eaton by 70.2% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $162.89 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $95.96 and a 1-year high of $164.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $64.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.14.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $1,134,757.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,697.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $937,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,716.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on Eaton from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.59.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

