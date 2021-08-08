Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Takes $269,000 Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the first quarter valued at $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Moderna by 380.0% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Moderna in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Moderna in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

MRNA stock opened at $413.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $260.64. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.21 and a 12-month high of $443.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $166.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 330.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 25.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total transaction of $4,266,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,614,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,425,832.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 3,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.48, for a total transaction of $581,621.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,621.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 325,070 shares of company stock valued at $76,330,058. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MRNA shares. Barclays increased their target price on Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lowered Moderna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Argus increased their target price on Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.71.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.