Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Takes $269,000 Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the first quarter valued at $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Moderna by 380.0% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Moderna in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Moderna in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.51% of the company’s stock.
MRNA stock opened at $413.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $260.64. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.21 and a 12-month high of $443.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $166.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 330.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.49.
In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total transaction of $4,266,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,614,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,425,832.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 3,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.48, for a total transaction of $581,621.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,621.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 325,070 shares of company stock valued at $76,330,058. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently commented on MRNA shares. Barclays increased their target price on Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lowered Moderna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Argus increased their target price on Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.71.
Moderna Profile
Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
