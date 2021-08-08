Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Takes $333,000 Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 18,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 68,629 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMI opened at $17.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $38.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.14. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.73%.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $28,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 43,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,982.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,107 shares of company stock worth $1,274,058 in the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.93.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

