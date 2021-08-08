Capital One Financial Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS)

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Saul Centers in a report released on Thursday, August 5th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.77. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Saul Centers’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BFS. Zacks Investment Research raised Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Saul Centers from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

BFS opened at $46.69 on Friday. Saul Centers has a 12-month low of $23.49 and a 12-month high of $47.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 41.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Saul Centers during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Saul Centers by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Saul Centers by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Saul Centers by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Saul Centers during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. 45.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Saul Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.39%.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

