Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) PT Raised to $29.00 at Raymond James

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $27.50 to $29.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital Southwest from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Capital Southwest currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.83.

Capital Southwest stock opened at $26.34 on Wednesday. Capital Southwest has a 12-month low of $12.63 and a 12-month high of $28.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.76. The company has a market capitalization of $584.75 million, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.21.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Capital Southwest had a net margin of 79.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. Research analysts forecast that Capital Southwest will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is currently 103.61%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSWC. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 21,401.8% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 388,752 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,615,000 after acquiring an additional 386,944 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Southwest during the first quarter worth $2,601,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Capital Southwest by 25.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 348,926 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,732,000 after buying an additional 70,550 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Capital Southwest in the 1st quarter valued at $1,352,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in Capital Southwest in the 1st quarter valued at $694,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

