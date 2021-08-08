Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Holdings in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) by 4,980.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Hawkins were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hawkins by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,185,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $106,772,000 after buying an additional 1,678,529 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Hawkins by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,157,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,973,000 after buying an additional 554,386 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hawkins by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 331,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,121,000 after buying an additional 184,475 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Hawkins by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 299,245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,031,000 after buying an additional 169,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Hawkins by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 290,979 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,753,000 after buying an additional 148,347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Hawkins stock opened at $35.85 on Friday. Hawkins, Inc. has a one year low of $22.07 and a one year high of $39.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.45 million, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.87.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.09. Hawkins had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 7.22%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hawkins, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Hawkins’s payout ratio is 25.39%.

Hawkins Profile

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

