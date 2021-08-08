Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 1,704.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Marten Transport were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Marten Transport by 2,700.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Marten Transport during the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Marten Transport during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Marten Transport by 109.8% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Marten Transport during the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. 69.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

MRTN opened at $15.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.98. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $14.98 and a 1-year high of $19.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.27.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $232.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Marten Transport’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.