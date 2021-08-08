Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 141 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 165.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Fox Factory were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Fox Factory in the 1st quarter worth $470,000. Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new position in Fox Factory in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fox Factory in the 1st quarter worth $274,000. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fox Factory in the 1st quarter worth $22,480,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 9,040.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 443,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,305,000 after purchasing an additional 438,291 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Richard T. Winters sold 3,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.97, for a total value of $510,316.21. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Fox Factory currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.80.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF opened at $158.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.19. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $69.95 and a 12-month high of $172.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 55.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.80.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 21.13%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

