Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 293 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) by 146.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in nCino were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NCNO. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of nCino by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 65,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 16,312 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of nCino by 244.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,476,000 after purchasing an additional 63,480 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of nCino during the 4th quarter worth approximately $342,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of nCino during the 4th quarter worth approximately $434,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of nCino by 612.1% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NCNO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of nCino from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Gabelli raised shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. G.Research raised shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of nCino in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.63 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.16.

nCino stock opened at $63.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -116.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.41. nCino, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.00 and a twelve month high of $103.95.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $62.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.36 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 23.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William J. Ruh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $315,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 14,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $906,983.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,049,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,355,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,608 shares of company stock valued at $6,574,485 over the last three months. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

