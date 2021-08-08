Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 1,130 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 78.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the first quarter worth $66,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 202.7% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 300.4% in the first quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 26.9% in the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 25.8% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RWR opened at $110.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.84. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $74.34 and a 12-month high of $112.17.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

