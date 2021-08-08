Carbon (CRBN) Price Hits $0.15 on Exchanges

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 8th. One Carbon coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000353 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Carbon has traded up 11.4% against the dollar. Carbon has a total market capitalization of $4.03 million and $129,921.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Carbon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002284 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00044712 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.21 or 0.00123802 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.84 or 0.00148071 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,824.73 or 1.00087582 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002727 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $342.52 or 0.00782262 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Carbon Coin Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,075,108 coins. Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio . Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio . Carbon’s official website is crbn.io

Buying and Selling Carbon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carbon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carbon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.