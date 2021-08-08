Carderock Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. NIKE makes up approximately 2.4% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $8,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Condor Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 21,505 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in NIKE by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in NIKE by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 14,747 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in NIKE by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,592 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, RGT Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in NIKE by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $608,139.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $1,221,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 403,010 shares of company stock valued at $63,743,181 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:NKE opened at $172.80 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.89 and a 12 month high of $174.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.06.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

