Carderock Capital Management Inc. Has $14.22 Million Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises about 3.9% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $14,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 104.8% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 15,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 8,006 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,359,000 after acquiring an additional 19,225 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 38.8% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at $2,768,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,112.7% during the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 25,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 23,655 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

TSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.72.

NYSE TSM opened at $118.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $613.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.89. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $75.98 and a 1 year high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $372.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.58 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 38.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.66 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.3917 dividend. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.59%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.