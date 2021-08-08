Carderock Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.67 Million in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Lam Research by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 830,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $392,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in Lam Research by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total transaction of $2,774,595.65. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,965 shares of company stock worth $9,519,206 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LRCX opened at $647.96 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $292.28 and a one year high of $673.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $632.46. The company has a market cap of $92.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.26.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.09%.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $800.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Lam Research from $780.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Lam Research from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $712.63.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

