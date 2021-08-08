Carderock Capital Management Inc. Invests $2.14 Million in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Balchem as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BCPC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Balchem by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,175,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $649,077,000 after purchasing an additional 146,430 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Balchem by 18.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,530,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,989,000 after purchasing an additional 234,926 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Balchem by 1.3% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 951,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,305,000 after purchasing an additional 12,182 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Balchem by 294.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 620,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,229,000 after purchasing an additional 463,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Balchem by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 550,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,033,000 after purchasing an additional 18,537 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BCPC opened at $133.79 on Friday. Balchem Co. has a twelve month low of $92.60 and a twelve month high of $139.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 48.47 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.76.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 12.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Balchem Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on BCPC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stephens downgraded Balchem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Balchem from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

