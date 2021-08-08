Carderock Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $403,000. XR Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Real Estate Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,779,000. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,912,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,578,000. 82.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DBRG opened at $7.06 on Friday. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.93 and a 12-month high of $8.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.90.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 41.20% and a negative net margin of 192.01%. Analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

About DigitalBridge Group

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

