Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Given Hold Rating at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI restated their hold rating on shares of Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) in a research report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $50.00 price target on the stock.

CAH has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and set a $64.00 price objective (down from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Shares of CAH traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.99. 4,583,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,191,432. Cardinal Health has a fifty-two week low of $44.65 and a fifty-two week high of $62.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.46. The company has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 98.20% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $42.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.491 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.96%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 18.5% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 146.0% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 115,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,016,000 after purchasing an additional 68,540 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,617,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,024,000 after purchasing an additional 54,943 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 7.8% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 409,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,851,000 after purchasing an additional 29,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at about $5,114,000. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.