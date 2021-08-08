Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.600-$5.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.190. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Cardinal Health also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.60-5.90 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (down from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.89.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

CAH traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $50.99. 4,583,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,191,432. Cardinal Health has a one year low of $44.65 and a one year high of $62.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.43). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 98.20%. The company had revenue of $42.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.491 per share. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.96%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cardinal Health stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 29,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.