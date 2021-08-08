Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.60-5.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.15. Cardinal Health also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.600-$5.900 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $62.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.00.

Shares of CAH traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.99. 4,583,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,191,432. Cardinal Health has a 52 week low of $44.65 and a 52 week high of $62.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 98.20% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $42.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.491 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.96%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cardinal Health stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 29,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

