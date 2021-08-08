CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 45.64%. CareTrust REIT updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.480-$1.500 EPS.

NASDAQ CTRE traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.39. The stock had a trading volume of 477,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,570. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.65. CareTrust REIT has a twelve month low of $16.61 and a twelve month high of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 1.09.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.81%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CTRE shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CareTrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.