Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Price Target Increased to C$235.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$230.00 to C$235.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CGJTF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$220.00 to C$225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Cargojet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Cargojet from $318.00 to $293.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cargojet has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $239.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CGJTF opened at $147.10 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $145.78. Cargojet has a 1-year low of $124.40 and a 1-year high of $186.62.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

