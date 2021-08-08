Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Price Target Increased to C$235.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$230.00 to C$235.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CGJTF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$220.00 to C$225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Cargojet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Cargojet from $318.00 to $293.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cargojet has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $239.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CGJTF opened at $147.10 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $145.78. Cargojet has a 1-year low of $124.40 and a 1-year high of $186.62.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

