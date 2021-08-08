Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Given New C$235.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$225.00 to C$235.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CJT. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$220.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$245.00 price objective on shares of Cargojet in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$230.00 to C$235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$231.00 to C$226.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Cargojet to C$226.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$254.67.

CJT opened at C$185.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.21, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$181.32. Cargojet has a fifty-two week low of C$159.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$250.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 867.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Cargojet’s payout ratio is 461.68%.

In related news, Senior Officer Paul David Rinaldo sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$185.00, for a total transaction of C$758,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$911,125. Also, Director Jamie Bennett Porteous acquired 1,440 shares of Cargojet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$176.55 per share, with a total value of C$254,232.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$531,768.60.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

