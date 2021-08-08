Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Acquires 11,883 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 892,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,883 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $19,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $126,000.

NYSEARCA BSCM remained flat at $$21.57 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,089. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.54 and a fifty-two week high of $21.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.60.

