Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Acquires 22,587 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,587 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned 0.42% of Invesco Solar ETF worth $14,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 1st quarter worth $48,000.

Get Invesco Solar ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA TAN traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.24. 1,109,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,999,602. Invesco Solar ETF has a 52 week low of $47.98 and a 52 week high of $125.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.76.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

See Also: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.