Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,905 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.8% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $48,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,329,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,117,461,000 after purchasing an additional 145,732 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,939,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,160,892,000 after buying an additional 79,686 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,234,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,670,993,000 after buying an additional 10,002 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,837,478 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,789,835,000 after buying an additional 10,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,731,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,572,243,000 after buying an additional 145,388 shares in the last quarter. 34.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL stock traded down $10.26 on Friday, hitting $2,714.77. 1,024,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,596,265. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,402.15 and a 12-month high of $2,765.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,513.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 100.07 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,821.21.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.