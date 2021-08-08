Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 935,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,491 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned 1.37% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $20,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSCO. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000.

NYSEARCA:BSCO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.17. The company had a trading volume of 156,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,877. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $22.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.20.

