Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $14,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,448,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 40,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,156,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,241,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

In other Lockheed Martin news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total transaction of $1,080,046.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 target price (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.87.

LMT traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $362.05. 704,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,523,186. The company has a market cap of $100.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.99. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $402.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $379.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.79 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.87%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.