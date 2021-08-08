Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,993 shares during the period. Zoetis accounts for about 1.2% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $30,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 19,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total value of $4,471,591.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded down $1.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $201.88. 1,282,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,912,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.41 and a 12 month high of $207.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $191.48. The stock has a market cap of $95.85 billion, a PE ratio of 54.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.65.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.97%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.69.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

