CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%.

PRTS stock traded up $2.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.93. The company had a trading volume of 4,085,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $958.49 million, a P/E ratio of -284.71 and a beta of 2.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.07. CarParts.com has a 12 month low of $9.39 and a 12 month high of $23.26.

Several brokerages recently commented on PRTS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarParts.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of CarParts.com from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CarParts.com from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. CarParts.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

In other news, VP Alfredo Gomez sold 12,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $185,794.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 507,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,678,767.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO David Meniane sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $2,024,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 158,423 shares of company stock worth $3,094,158 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

CarParts.com Company Profile

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

