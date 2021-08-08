Cascades (TSE:CAS) PT Lowered to C$19.00

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at National Bank Financial to C$19.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.67% from the stock’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cascades’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$20.50 price objective on shares of Cascades in a report on Monday, July 5th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Cascades from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Cascades from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$18.50 to C$20.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cascades presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.21.

TSE:CAS opened at C$15.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.61, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.53 billion and a PE ratio of 7.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$15.10. Cascades has a 12 month low of C$13.06 and a 12 month high of C$18.48.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.21 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Cascades will post 1.9312722 EPS for the current year.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

