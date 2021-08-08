Cascades (TSE:CAS) PT Lowered to C$19.00

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at National Bank Financial to C$19.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.67% from the stock’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cascades’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$20.50 price objective on shares of Cascades in a report on Monday, July 5th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Cascades from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Cascades from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$18.50 to C$20.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cascades presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.21.
TSE:CAS opened at C$15.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.61, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.53 billion and a PE ratio of 7.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$15.10. Cascades has a 12 month low of C$13.06 and a 12 month high of C$18.48.
Cascades Company Profile
Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.
