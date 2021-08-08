Casper Sleep (CSPR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Casper Sleep has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $127.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.46 million. Casper Sleep had a negative return on equity of 242.35% and a negative net margin of 14.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Casper Sleep to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:CSPR opened at $6.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.23. The firm has a market cap of $286.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 2.73. Casper Sleep has a 1 year low of $5.53 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75.

In other Casper Sleep news, Director Neil Parikh sold 5,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $69,648.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,085,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,028,088. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 32.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSPR. Wedbush raised Casper Sleep from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Casper Sleep in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Casper Sleep from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Casper Sleep currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.86.

Casper Sleep Company Profile

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

