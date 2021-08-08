Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $9,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Caterpillar by 51.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 105.5% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.80.

NYSE:CAT opened at $208.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.52 and a 12-month high of $246.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.51. The company has a market capitalization of $114.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The firm had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 67.68%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.