Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 555.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 131 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Cavco Industries by 1,025.0% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Cavco Industries by 277.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Cavco Industries by 19.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Cavco Industries during the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cavco Industries during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $228.41 price objective (down from $266.00) on shares of Cavco Industries in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Cavco Industries stock opened at $248.18 on Friday. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.88 and a 52-week high of $250.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.81. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 11.75%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cavco Industries Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

