Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) CEO Sells $899,475.00 in Stock

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $899,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,574 shares in the company, valued at $19,497,499.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Edward T. Tilly also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

On Thursday, May 13th, Edward T. Tilly sold 15,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,725,000.00.

CBOE stock opened at $122.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.63 and a 1-year high of $124.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.01. The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 0.65.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $350.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 31.88%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.4% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 5.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,845,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,870,000 after acquiring an additional 150,739 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter worth $19,975,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 34.4% during the first quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 846,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,572,000 after acquiring an additional 216,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2,919.2% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 214,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,139,000 after acquiring an additional 207,115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Argus raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Cboe Global Markets has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.73.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.