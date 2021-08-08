Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) CEO Sells $899,475.00 in Stock

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $899,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,574 shares in the company, valued at $19,497,499.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Edward T. Tilly also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 13th, Edward T. Tilly sold 15,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,725,000.00.
CBOE stock opened at $122.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.63 and a 1-year high of $124.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.01. The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 0.65.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 31.88%.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.4% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 5.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,845,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,870,000 after acquiring an additional 150,739 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter worth $19,975,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 34.4% during the first quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 846,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,572,000 after acquiring an additional 216,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2,919.2% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 214,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,139,000 after acquiring an additional 207,115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Argus raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Cboe Global Markets has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.73.
About Cboe Global Markets
Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.
