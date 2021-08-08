CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Price Target Increased to C$80.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$78.00 to C$80.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of CCL Industries from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CCDBF opened at $59.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.87. CCL Industries has a 12 month low of $35.03 and a 12 month high of $59.41.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer durables, electronic device, and automotive markets.

