CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP. manufactures and sells, primarily in the United States, of fiber bed mist eliminators to the chemical, printing, plating, power generation, food processing, waste incineration and textile industries. “

Shares of NASDAQ CECE opened at $6.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $247.45 million, a PE ratio of 86.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.39. CECO Environmental has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $9.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 0.97%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CECO Environmental will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other CECO Environmental news, Director Jonathan Pollack purchased 7,630 shares of CECO Environmental stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.88 per share, for a total transaction of $52,494.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 108,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,046.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CECO Environmental by 325.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in CECO Environmental by 214.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in CECO Environmental during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in CECO Environmental by 41.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in CECO Environmental in the first quarter worth about $81,000. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other niche markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

