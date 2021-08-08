Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns a portfolio of predominantly grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from D.C. to Boston. Cedar Realty Trust Inc, formerly known as Cedar Shopn Ctr, is based in Port Washington, NY. “

Shares of CDR stock opened at $18.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.35 million, a P/E ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Cedar Realty Trust has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $18.29.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $2.88. Cedar Realty Trust had a net margin of 45.65% and a return on equity of 17.47%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cedar Realty Trust will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.03%.

In other Cedar Realty Trust news, Director Sharon Hochfelder Stern bought 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.93 per share, for a total transaction of $33,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,432. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Philip Mays sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $53,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,099.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 66.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 78,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 31,350 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Cedar Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 3.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 25.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 9,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.07% of the company’s stock.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

