Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centamin plc is a mineral exploration development and mining company. It engages in the exploration, mining and development of mineral properties primarily in Egypt, Ethiopia, the United Kingdom and Australia. The company’s current projects include Sukari old Mines and focuses on the Arabian-Nubian Shield. Centamin plc is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $1.43 price target on Centamin and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Liberum Capital assumed coverage on Centamin in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.59.

Shares of CELTF opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. Centamin has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $2.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Centamin’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.15%.

About Centamin

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. It holds interest in the Sukari gold mine, Doropo, Batie West, and ABC projects. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in St.

