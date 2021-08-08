CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,842 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 16,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 34,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $26.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.28. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $26.92.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 16.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.71%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CNP shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.90.

In other news, CEO David J. Lesar bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,179,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason P. Wells bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.06 per share, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

