Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.620-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.610. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of CENT stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.48. 72,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,393. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $35.96 and a fifty-two week high of $62.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.22.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.38. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 15.85%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CENT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, General Counsel George A. Yuhas sold 11,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $642,252.45. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 21,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,723.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John D. Walker III sold 6,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total value of $353,473.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,772 shares in the company, valued at $5,156,787.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,557 shares of company stock valued at $1,029,128. 10.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

