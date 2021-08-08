CHADS VC Achieves Market Cap of $2.34 Million (CHADS)

CHADS VC (CURRENCY:CHADS) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. CHADS VC has a total market cap of $2.34 million and approximately $1,465.00 worth of CHADS VC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CHADS VC coin can now be purchased for about $0.0492 or 0.00000112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CHADS VC has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00052626 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002473 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00014600 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $362.47 or 0.00821957 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.53 or 0.00098709 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00039548 BTC.

About CHADS VC

CHADS is a coin. It was first traded on September 12th, 2020. CHADS VC’s total supply is 59,116,970 coins and its circulating supply is 47,616,516 coins. CHADS VC’s official Twitter account is @chadsvc and its Facebook page is accessible here . CHADS VC’s official website is chads.vc

According to CryptoCompare, “The CHADS token is a social experiment with a deflationary coin utilizing a novel burn curve mechanism. The lower the price users sell or transfer CHADS, the more of their tokens are burnt. “

CHADS VC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CHADS VC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CHADS VC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CHADS VC using one of the exchanges listed above.

