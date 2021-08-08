Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Declares $0.36 Dividend

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) announced a dividend on Friday, August 6th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share on Thursday, September 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.
Chemed has raised its dividend payment by 22.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years.
NYSE:CHE opened at $466.81 on Friday. Chemed has a 52 week low of $417.41 and a 52 week high of $560.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $478.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.47.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.
In other Chemed news, Director Thomas P. Rice sold 841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.47, for a total transaction of $388,937.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,188 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,294.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 2,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.04, for a total value of $1,313,488.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,554.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,549 shares of company stock valued at $3,195,256. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Chemed
Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.
