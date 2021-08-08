Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Declares $0.36 Dividend

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) announced a dividend on Friday, August 6th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share on Thursday, September 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

Chemed has raised its dividend payment by 22.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years.

Get Chemed alerts:

NYSE:CHE opened at $466.81 on Friday. Chemed has a 52 week low of $417.41 and a 52 week high of $560.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $478.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.47.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.31. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.40% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $532.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Chemed will post 17.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

In other Chemed news, Director Thomas P. Rice sold 841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.47, for a total transaction of $388,937.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,188 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,294.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 2,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.04, for a total value of $1,313,488.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,554.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,549 shares of company stock valued at $3,195,256. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.