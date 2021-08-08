Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 186.39% and a net margin of 17.08%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share.
CQP opened at $39.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.75. The company has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.09. Cheniere Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $31.51 and a fifty-two week high of $45.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.27.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.64%.
About Cheniere Energy Partners
Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?
Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.