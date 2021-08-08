Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 186.39% and a net margin of 17.08%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share.

CQP opened at $39.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.75. The company has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.09. Cheniere Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $31.51 and a fifty-two week high of $45.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $56.00 in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy Partners from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.71 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

