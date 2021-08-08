ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Shares Gap Up to $8.26

ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.26, but opened at $8.73. ChromaDex shares last traded at $8.73, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright raised their target price on ChromaDex from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $596.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.62 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.29.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 87.50% and a negative net margin of 37.51%. As a group, research analysts predict that ChromaDex Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert N. Fried purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $66,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,869,030.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in ChromaDex during the 1st quarter worth about $38,587,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ChromaDex by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,172,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,630,000 after purchasing an additional 275,467 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in ChromaDex by 847.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 908,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,489,000 after purchasing an additional 812,958 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ChromaDex by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 735,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,871,000 after purchasing an additional 79,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in ChromaDex by 364.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 467,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,365,000 after purchasing an additional 366,715 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.33% of the company’s stock.

ChromaDex Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDXC)

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

