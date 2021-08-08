Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Chuy’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.43. Chuy’s reported earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Chuy’s will report full-year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.72. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Chuy’s.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Chuy’s had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 9.28%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHUY shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.88.

CHUY traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.75. 98,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,657. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $654.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94 and a beta of 2.19. Chuy’s has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $49.99.

In other news, VP Michael C. Hatcher sold 7,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $320,354.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,367,987.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John Mountford sold 11,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $478,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,091 shares of company stock worth $1,169,069. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHUY. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Chuy’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,621,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Chuy’s by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,895 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Chuy’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,207,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the 2nd quarter worth $247,000.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 27, 2020, it operated 92 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

